Technology
MSFT

Technology Sector Update for 01/14/2020: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, PERI, MX, ICHR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: -0.11%

AAPL: -0.12%

IBM: flat

CSCO: flat

GOOG: -0.09%

The majority of the top tech stocks were trading lower during pre-market hours on Tuesday.

Tech stocks moving on news include:

(+) Perion Network Ltd (PERI), which gained more than 4%. The provider of online advertising technology products earlier said it has acquired New York-based Content IQ for $73.1 million. Content IQ, which creates data and analytics tools for digital publishing, is expected to generate revenue of $39 million in 2019.

(+) MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX), which rose over 10%. The company said it now expects Q4 revenue of $198 to $200 million and gross profit margin of 26% to 27%, up from previous guidance of $181 to $191 million for revenue and gross margin of 24% to 26%.

(+) Ichor Holdings (ICHR), which was up nearly 15%. The company announced that it expects to report Q4 revenue of about $189 million, up 22% over Q3 and also at the high end of the guidance range. The new guidance is also above Wall Street's estimate of $184.9 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT AAPL IBM CSCO GOOG

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular