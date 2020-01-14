Technology Sector Update for 01/14/2020: GOOGL,GOOG,MX,ICHR,CLDR

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.70%

AAPL -1.21%

IBM -0.67%

CSCO -0.45%

GOOG -0.46%

Technology stocks lost ground ahead of Tuesday's closing bell, giving back a narrow gain earlier in the session. At last look, the S&P 500 was falling over 0.41% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was rising nearly 0.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Alphabet (GOOGL,GOOG) slipped Tuesday, falling less than 1% after announcing the purchase, by its Google unit, of Irish inventory software firm Pointy. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Pointy platform can operate either by plugging a piece of hardware into their barcode scanner or by installing the Pointy app in their point-of-sale system, allowing retailers to list their products directly to the "See what's in store" section of their onlne business profile on Google Search.

In other sector news:

(+) MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) was ahead 11% after the chipmaker late Monday raised its Q4 forecast to a new range of $198 million to $200 million, up from its prior view expecting between $181 million to $191 million and topping the $186 million analyst consensus.

(+) Ichor Holdings (ICHR) rose 28% after saying it expects to report Q4 revenue of around $189 million, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for $184.9 million. The semiconductor equipment company also sees revenue for the current quarter in a range of $210 million to $230 million, easily beating the $181.9 million analyst mean.

(-) Cloudera (CLDR) slid 1% after the data analytics firm named Robert Bearden as its new chief executive, succeeding board chairman Martin Cole, who is retiring after serving as CEO on an interim basis. Bearden had been CEO and co-founder of open-source software company Hortonworks prior to its 2019 merger with Cloudera. Current board member Nicholas Graziano is taking over as board chairman.

