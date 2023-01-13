Technology Sector Update for 01/13/2023: WIT,SMTC,SPCE

Technology stocks were declining on Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Wipro (WIT) fell 1% after the Indian technology and consulting company reported a 14.4% year-over-year increase in fiscal Q3 revenue, rising to 232.29 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting 233.23 billion rupees in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31.

Semtech (SMTC) rose 1.1% after the mixed-signal semiconductor late Thursday completed its $1.2 billion acquisition of Sierra Wireless. The deal is expected to nearly double Semtech's annual revenue and will immediately add to its per-share adjusted earnings.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) rocketed more than 10% higher after late Thursday said Swami Iyer, the president of its aerospace systems division, was stepping down, effective immediately, although he will remain an advisor for the space launch company and CEO Michael Colglazier through March 3. Virgin also said it had completed planned upgrades of its launch vehicle, with flight tests starting next week and commercial service before the end of June.

