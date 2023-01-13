Technology Sector Update for 01/13/2023: NATI,WIT,SMTC,SPCE

Technology stocks were edging higher late in Friday trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index both adding 0.3%.

In company news, National Instruments (NATI) jumped over 16% on Friday after the software firm said its board of directors has begun a review of its strategic alternatives in a bid to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale of the company. The company also approved a limited rights plan expiring in one year to thwart an unwanted takeover offer.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) rocketed almost 12% higher after late Thursday saying Swami Iyer, the president of its aerospace systems division, was stepping down, effective immediately, although he will remain an advisor to the space launch company and CEO Michael Colglazier through March 3. Virgin also said it had completed planned upgrades of its launch vehicle, with flight tests starting next week and commercial service before the end of June.

Semtech (SMTC) rose 1.2% after the mixed-signal semiconductor company late Thursday completed its $1.2 billion acquisition of Sierra Wireless. The deal is expected to nearly double Semtech's annual revenue and will immediately add to its per-share adjusted earnings.

Wipro (WIT) fell 0.5% after the Indian technology and consulting company reported a 14.4% year-over-year increase in fiscal Q3 revenue, rising to 232.29 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting 233.23 billion rupees in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.