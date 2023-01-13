Technology
Technology Sector Update for 01/13/2023: ATOM, SATX, AAPL, XLK, SOXX

January 13, 2023 — 09:04 am EST

Technology stocks were retreating pre-bell Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) recently slipping past 1%.

Atomera (ATOM) was 3.5% higher after saying it formed a partnership with Arizona State University for research and development aimed at advancing semiconductor materials.

SatixFy Communications (SATX) was up more than 2% after it named Ido Gur as its new chief executive officer, succeeding David Ripstein, effective on Sunday, Jan.15.

Apple (AAPL) has lowered the 2023 total compensation for CEO Tim Cook to $49 million from $84 million last year, the company said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Apple was slipping past 1% recently.

