Technology Sector Update for 01/13/2022: TSM, RMNI, BOX

Technology stocks were gaining ahead of Thursday's market open. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.3% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) added 1.3%.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) rose 5% after reporting Q4 earnings of NT$32.05 ($1.15) per American depositary share, up from NT$27.53 per ADS a year ago. Revenue stood at NT$438.19 billion for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with NT$361.53 billion a year ago.

The District Court for the District of Nevada has held Rimini Street (RMNI) in contempt of court for repeatedly violating a 2018 injunction in an intellectual property rights litigation with Oracle (ORCL). Shares of Rimini Street declined more than 3%.

Box (BOX) slid 1.5% after Chief Financial Officer Dylan Smith sold 15,000 class A common shares on Jan. 10.

