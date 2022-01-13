Technology Sector Update for 01/13/2022: SPCE,EGHT,TSM

Technology stocks have turned sharply lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday sinking 1.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 0.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) slid over 17% after the space transport company Thursday disclosed plans for a $425 million private placement of convertible senior notes due 2027. Net proceeds will fund working capital, general and administrative matters and development of its spacecraft fleet.

8x8 (EGHT) was 1.2% higher, overcoming its mid-morning slump, after saying ocV!BE Sports & Entertainment is now using the company's cloud communications technology for onsite and remote employees at five locations, including the NHL's Anaheim Ducks hockey team and its Honda Center home arena.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) added 7.1% after the chipmaker Thursday reported Q4 net income of 32.05 New Taiwan dollars ($1.15) per American depositary share, up from NT$27.53 per ADS a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.12 per share profit. Net revenue increased 21.1% over year-ago levels to 438.19 billion New Taiwan dollars, also exceeding the 436.1 New Taiwan dollars Street view.

