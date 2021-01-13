Technology Sector Update for 01/13/2021: MARA, XLF, SOXX, NVDA, ACLS

Technology firms were narrowly mixed during pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) was down 0.1%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was marginally higher.

Marathon Patent Group (MARA) fell more than 16% after announcing on Tuesday that it has entered into a deal to sell 12.5 million of its common shares in a direct offering at a price of $20 per share or $250 million in gross proceeds. The company also filed Wednesday a registration statement covering the potential sale of up to $300 million in securities.

NVIDIA (NVDA) was also trading 1% lower during premarket Wednesday. The company said more than 70 new laptop models launched are currently powered by its new Ampere architecture, a codename for its graphics processing unit.

Meanwhile, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) rose almost 7% after raising its Q4 profit and revenue forecasts. The company now expects adjusted EPS of $0.32 for the three months ended Dec. 31 on about $120 million in revenue, up from its prior guidance of $0.21 per share and $110 million in revenue. The Capital IQ forecast was $0.22 for EPS and $110.3 million for revenue.

