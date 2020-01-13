Technology Sector Update for 01/13/2020: SFET,PHUN,AXE,WCC,AMRH

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.95%

AAPL +1.41%

IBM -0.23%

CSCO +1.45%

GOOG +0.47%

Technology stocks extended their Monday advance, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing over 1.1% in late trade while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising nearly 1.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Safe-T Group (SFET) was nearly 2% lower in late Monday trade, giving back an early 7% advance that followed the cyber-security software firm saying it was expecting between $1.1 million to $1.2 million in Q4 revenue, representing a 138% to 160% increase over year-ago levels. Analyst estimates were not available.

In other sector news:

(-) Anixter International (AXE) slipped fractionally on Monday after Wesco International (WCC) won a bidding war valuing the electronic cabling company at $4.5 billion in cash and stock, topping a rival bid by private-equity investors Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. Under terms of the proposed acquisition, Anixter investors will receive $100 per share, consisting of $70 in cash plus 0.2397 of a Wesco common share for each of their existing shares.

(-) Phunware (PHUN) slid 5% after the mobile software-as-a-service company filed a shelf registration for a sale of up to $15 million of its common shares or warrants. Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

(-) Ameri Holdings (AMRH) dropped 25% after the IT and data services firm Monday agreed to an all-stock merger transaction with cannabinoid cancer therapies firm Jay Pharma. Under the terms of the proposed deal, existing Ameri investors will own 16% of the combined companies and Ameri will spin off its existing business to a private group led by Ameri management and its preferred shareholders.

