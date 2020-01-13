Technology Sector Update for 01/13/2020: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, NLOK, INFY, SFET

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: +0.53%

AAPL: +0.45%

IBM: -0.76%

CSCO: +0.32%

GOOG: flat

Top tech stocks were mostly trading higher before markets open on Monday.

Tech stocks moving on news include:

(+) Safe-T Group (SFET), which added more than 5%. The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.1 million to $1.2 million in Q4, which represents a 138% to 160% increase year over year.

(+) NortonLifeLock (NLOK), which gained almost 1% after recently announcing a special, one-time cash dividend of $12 per common share. The dividend will be paid on Jan. 31 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 23.

(+) Infosys (INFY), which was up more than 2%. The company reported fiscal Q3 diluted earnings of INR10.50 ($0.15) per share, up from INR8.29 per share a year ago and higher than the consensus estimate of INR9.84 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

