Technology Sector Update for 01/12/2024: WIT, EMKR, DOCU, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.1% up and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently down 0.1%.

Wipro (WIT) reported Q3 earnings of 5.15 Indian rupees ($0.06) per share, down from 5.56 rupees per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had forecast Q3 GAAP earnings of 5.01 rupees per share. Wipro was advancing by over 9% in recent premarket activity.

Emcore (EMKR) said Cletus Glasener will be its chairman, succeeding Stephen Domenik, who has stepped down. Emcore was up more than 3% pre-bell.

DocuSign (DOCU) has attracted takeover interest from Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman, both of which are among the final bidders in the auction for the online signature services provider, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. DocuSign was slightly higher in recent premarket activity.

