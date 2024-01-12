News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 01/12/2024: SATS, WIT, MSTR, DOCU

January 12, 2024 — 03:55 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were mixed in late Friday afternoon trading with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell 0.4%.

In corporate news, some creditors of EchoStar's (SATS) Dish Network are looking into legal options, including a default notice to Dish, after it moved prized assets out of bondholders' reach, Bloomberg reported Friday. EchoStar shares fell 0.3%.

Wipro (WIT) shares jumped 17% after the company reported fiscal Q3 earnings and revenue that beat estimates.

Microstrategy (MSTR) slumped 9.3%, a day after a regulatory filing showed that Executive Chairman Michael Saylor sold company shares.

DocuSign (DOCU) rose 4.1%. Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman are competing to acquire the company, Reuters reported Thursday.

