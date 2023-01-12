Technology
Technology Sector Update for 01/12/2023: LOGI, TSM, INFY, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were higher premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.66% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was more than 1% higher recently.

Logitech International (LOGI) was shedding nearly 17% in value after it reported preliminary fiscal Q3 net sales of $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion, down between 22% and 23% from a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect $1.39 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was climbing past 4% after it reported Q4 earnings of 11.41 New Taiwan dollars ($0.38) per share, up from NT$6.41 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected NT$11.11.

Infosys (INFY) was more than 3% higher as it reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $0.19 per diluted share, up from $0.18 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.19.

