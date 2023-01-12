Technology Sector Update for 01/12/2023: BBAI, FORR, LOGI

Technology stocks were advancing on Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 1.5% this afternoon.

In company news, BigBear.ai Holdings (BBAI) more than tripled in value, with shares recently climbing almost 251%, after the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology company said it received a 10-year, $900 million contract allowing the company to compete for task orders as a prime contractor.

Forrester Research (FORR) declined 1.1% after planning to cut about 4% of its current workforce. The technology consulting company said it began telling employees last week about the job cuts and is expecting to complete the process by Jan. 27

Logitech International (LOGI) plunged over 16% after the computer accessories company issued preliminary fiscal Q3 net sales levels trailing Wall Street expectations and it also lowered its fiscal 2023 outlook for operating income. The company is now projecting adjusted operating income for the 12 months ending March 31 in a range of $550 million to $600 million compared with its prior guidance expecting between $650 million to $750 million.

