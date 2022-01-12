Technology Sector Update for 01/12/2022: RKLB,IZEA,WIT

Technology stocks were higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index both climbing 0.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) rose 6.4% after Morgan Stanley Wednesday began coverage of the space launch company with an overweight stock rating and a $17 price target.

IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) climbed 4% on Wednesday after the online marketplace for digital content said it received a $1.7 million managed-services contract renewal from an unnamed existing client. Specifically, the new contract calls on IZEA to create custom content that will boost brand exposure and traffic for the online education company throughout the year, it said.

Wipro (WIT) slid 9.1% after the IT services company reported net income of 5.42 Indian rupees ($0.07) per share for its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 31, improving on a 5.17 rupees per share profitk during the year-ago period but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by 0.09 rupees per share.

