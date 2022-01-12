Technology Sector Update for 01/12/2022: INFY,RKLB,IZEA,WIT

Technology stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) climbing 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index posting a 0.5% advance.

In company news, Infosys (INFY) was hanging on for a 3.1% advance late in Wednesday trading, easing from a 5.5% morning rise to a best-ever $26.39 a share, after the digital services company topped analyst forecasts with fiscal Q3 net income and also raised its FY22 revenue forecast, now expecting 19.5% to 20% growth over year-ago levels compared with its prior outlook projecting a 16.5% to 17.5% year-over-year increase.

IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) climbed 2.3% on Wednesday after the online marketplace for digital content said it received a $1.7 million managed-services contract renewal from an unnamed existing client.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) rose 5.3% after Morgan Stanley Wednesday began coverage of the space launch company with an overweight stock rating and a $17 price target.

Among decliners, Wipro (WIT) slid 9.1% after the IT services company reported net income of 5.42 Indian rupees ($0.07) per share for its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 31, improving on a 5.17 rupees per share profit during the year-ago period but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by 0.09 rupees per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.