Technology Sector Update for 01/12/2022: INFY, SQ, DASH, MSP, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 1% and the iShares Semiconductor Sector ETF (SOXX) was climbing by more than 1%.

Infosys (INFY) was more than 5% higher as it reported Q3 diluted EPS of $0.18, compared with $0.17 during the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected EPS of $0.17.

Block (SQ) was up nearly 3% after it reported that on-demand delivery for Square Online orders is now available in Canada through DoorDash's (DASH) white-label fulfillment platform DoorDash Drive.

Datto Holding (MSP) said it appointed Brooke Cunningham as chief marketing officer. Datto Holding shares were almost 1% lower recently.

