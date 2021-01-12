Technology Sector Update for 01/12/2021: GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, TSM, VSAT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.13% while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.7%% higher in recent trading.

Alphabet's Google (GOOGL, GOOG) is facing a $2 billion antitrust lawsuit brought on by YouTube's rival Rumble, which claims that the tech company has been "unfairly rigging" search algorithms to drive more traffic to YouTube, according to a court filing. Alphabet was slightly gaining recently.

Intel (INTC) plans to tap Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) to make a second generation graphics chip for personal computers, Reuters reported, citing unidentified sources. Taiwan Semiconductor was more than 2% higher, while Intel was marginally advancing in recent trading.

Viasat (VSAT) was climbing past 1% after announcing a partnership with Sky Brasil, a satellite pay TV operator, to increase availability of Viasat's satellite internet service to more homes across Brazil.

