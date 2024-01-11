Technology Sector Update for 01/11/2024: TGAN, TTGT, RELL, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently slipping by 1.5%

Transphorm (TGAN) was gaining nearly 27% in value after it agreed to be acquired by Renesas Electronics for $5.10 per share in cash, valuing Transphorm at about $339 million.

TechTarget (TTGT) was advancing by more than 13% after the company and Informa said they have agreed to combine Informa Tech's digital businesses with TechTarget to create a global platform in B2B Data and Market Access.

Richardson Electronics (RELL) was shedding nearly 12% in value after it reported a fiscal Q2 net loss of $0.13 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.39 a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ forecasted earnings of $0.01 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.