Technology Sector Update for 01/11/2024: BNRG, GOOG, META, TGAN

Tech stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) shedding 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.1%.

In corporate news, Brenmiller (BNRG) shares jumped 17% after the company said it has a nonbinding memorandum of understanding with RSP Systems for the distribution of bGen thermal batteries.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google confirmed it is laying off employees across several of its teams worldwide. According to media reports, these include hundreds of roles across its engineering, Google Assistant, knowledge and information product teams. Alphabet shares eased 0.2%.

Meta Platforms (META) was little changed after digital rights group Noyb filed a complaint with Austria's Data Protection Authority alleging that Facebook and Instagram users who wish to withdraw their consent to having their data collected have to go through a complicated process of switching to a paid subscription.

Transphorm (TGAN) jumped 26% after it agreed to be acquired by Renesas Electronics for $339 million, or $5.10 a share in cash.

