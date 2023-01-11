Technology Sector Update for 01/11/2023: VSAT,BA,MASI,AAPL,ENTG

Technology stocks continued to advance Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 0.6%.

In company news, Viasat (VSAT) added 2% after late Tuesday saying Chinese regulators have signed off on plans to equip Boeing (BA) 737-NG airliners with its Ka-band satellite connectivity system, with the new certification providing Viasat with the potential access to around three-quarters of the commercial jets now flying in China.

Masimo (MASI) rose 1.7% after a US administrative law judge late Tuesday ruled that Apple (AAPL) infringed one of Masimo patents for pulse oximeters with selected Apple smart watches imported and sold in the US since 2020. The issue now moves to the US International Trade Commission to determine whether an import ban on Apple watches is necessary. Apple shares were 1.8% higher Wednesday afternoon.

Ondas Holdings (ONDS) gained 3.3% after Wednesday saying it will make unspecified job cuts in its American Robotics unit ahead of completing its purchase of industrial drone manufacturer Airobotics before the end of the month.

Entegris (ENTG) climbed 3.2% after it said it would invest around $50 million to increase its production and purification capacity over the next two years at its facilities in Colorado and California ahead of the anticipated increase in demand for its electronic chemicals business.

