Technology Sector Update for 01/11/2023: SRT, LKCO, CXM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rose 0.24% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.01%.

StarTek (SRT) was over 2% higher after saying its ESM Holdings unit has signed a definitive agreement to sell its stake in Contact Center to Arabian Internet and Communications Services.

Luokung Technology (LKCO) signed an agreement with the government of China's Jiujiang District, in Anhui Province, for a vehicle and ship autonomous driving project. Luokung Technology was recently declining by more than 5%.

Sprinklr (CXM) was marginally advancing after saying it was chosen by European department store group El Corte Ingles to support its online customer engagement strategy in Portugal.

