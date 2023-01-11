Technology
SRT

Technology Sector Update for 01/11/2023: SRT, LKCO, CXM, XLK, SOXX

January 11, 2023 — 08:59 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rose 0.24% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.01%.

StarTek (SRT) was over 2% higher after saying its ESM Holdings unit has signed a definitive agreement to sell its stake in Contact Center to Arabian Internet and Communications Services.

Luokung Technology (LKCO) signed an agreement with the government of China's Jiujiang District, in Anhui Province, for a vehicle and ship autonomous driving project. Luokung Technology was recently declining by more than 5%.

Sprinklr (CXM) was marginally advancing after saying it was chosen by European department store group El Corte Ingles to support its online customer engagement strategy in Portugal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SRT
LKCO
CXM
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.