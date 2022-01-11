Technology Sector Update for 01/11/2022: TSRI,TSP,DGLY

Technology stocks were sharply higher Tuesday, extending a recovery from last week's losses, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) rising 1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gained 1.4% by the mid-afternoon.

In company news, TSR (TSRI) shares rose nearly 22% after the recruiting platform for IT professionals reported net income of $0.12 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Nov. 30, reversing a $0.13 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020, while revenue increased nearly 49% year-over-year to $23.9 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

TuSimple (TSP) shares climbed 5.9% after KeyBanc began coverage of the company with an overweight stock rating and $50 price target, writing in a new research note Tuesday that's TuSimple's technology supporting fully autonomous driving will be a "must-have" for the trucking industry.

Digital Ally (DGLY) added 5.5% after the digital video recording company Tuesday raised its Q4 revenue forecast above $11 million, up from its prior outlook for about $9 million and ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $6.9 million in a Capital IQ poll for the three months ended Dec. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.