Technology Sector Update for 01/11/2022: SNX, VLDR, OLB, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.17% lower and the iShares Semiconductor Sector ETF (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.27%.

TD Synnex (SNX) was climbing past 3% as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.86 per share, up from $2.82 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $2.68.

Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) was advancing by more than 2% after announcing an agreement to sell lidar sensors to QinetiQ, a defense and security company.

OLB Group (OLB) was up more than 2% after unveiling a long-term lease on a 10,000 square foot facility in Bradford, Pennsylvania, with the capacity to hold 2,000 Antminer S19j PRO bitcoin mining machines.

