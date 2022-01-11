Technology Sector Update for 01/11/2022: INTC,MU,TSRI,TSP,DGLY

Technology stocks were rising by Tuesday afternoon, having recovered from losses incurred earlier in the day, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) rising 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 1.8%.

In company news, Intel (INTC) was 1.1% higher late in Tuesday trading after Micron Technology (MU) said chief financial officer David Zinsner was resigning to become CFO at rival Intel. Micron shares were edging 0.2% higher this afternoon, reversing a 2.4% morning decline, after the memory chipmaker also said chief business officer Sumit Sadana will serve as interim CFO.

TSR (TSRI) shares climbed nearly 22% after the recruiting platform for IT professionals reported net income of $0.12 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Nov. 30, reversing a $0.13 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020, while revenue increased nearly 49% year-over-year to $23.9 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

Digital Ally (DGLY) added 6.2% after the digital video recording company Tuesday raised its Q4 revenue forecast above $11 million, up from its prior outlook for about $9 million and ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $6.9 million in a Capital IQ poll for the three months ended Dec. 31.

TuSimple (TSP) shares climbed 6.1% after KeyBanc began coverage of the company with an overweight stock rating and $50 price target, writing in a new research note Tuesday that's TuSimple's technology supporting fully autonomous driving will be a "must-have" for the trucking industry.

