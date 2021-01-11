Technology Sector Update for 01/11/2021: TWTR, BIDU, NCR, CATM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping in premarket trading Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.95% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.80% lower recently.

Twitter (TWTR) was declining by around 8% amid a move by the social media platform last week to permanently suspend the personal account of US President Donald Trump "due to the risk of further incitement of violence" after the rioting by a pro-Trump mob in the US capital on Wednesday.

Baidu (BIDU) was up more than 2% after it confirmed plans to establish a company to produce intelligent electric vehicles (EV) and said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

NCR (NCR) was marginally lower after confirming that it has submitted an offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Cardtronics (CATM) for $39 each in cash.

