Technology Sector Update for 01/11/2021: SUNW,PECK,LEDS,CATM,NHLD,APO,ACN

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Technology stocks continued to lose ground this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday slipping 0.9% in late trade despite the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbing 1.1% in Monday trading.

In company news, Sunworks (SUNW) was back on negative ground, falling 1% and giving back a 5.5% advance earlier Monday that followed the solar power components company naming Gaylon Morris as its new CEO, effective immediately. Morris most recently was a business strategist at privately held Rosendin Electric and he succeeds board chairman Charles Cargile, who stepped down as CEO on August 11 when the company announced its now-scuttled merger with The Peck Company (PECK) but returned to the post on a temporary basis after interim chief executive Steven Chan left the company on Oct. 22.

SemiLEDs (LEDS) shares fell nearly 11% after the light-emitting diodes company late Friday reported a net loss of $0.17 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended Nov. 30 compared with a $0.09 per share loss during the same quarter last year while revenue declined 54% from year-ago levels to $719,000 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

Accenture (ACN) declined 1.4% after Monday announcing its acquisition of Brazilian cybersecurity firm Real Protect, extending its managed security presence and capabilities in Latin America. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Cardtronics (CATM) slid 1% after NCR (NCR) Monday confirmed making a $1.74 billion buyout offer for the ATM operator, outbidding a reported rival offer from private-equity investors Apollo Global Management (APO). Cardtronics late last week said it received a $39-per-share acquisition proposal, lifting its stock to a more than 15% gain to close Thursday at $41.08 a share. NCR shares also were nearly 1% lower this afternoon.

