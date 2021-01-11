Technology Sector Update for 01/11/2021: LEDS,CATM,NHLD,APO,ACN

Technology stocks were narrowly lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday slipping 0.2% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.8% this afternoon.

In company news, SemiLEDs (LEDS) shares fell over 10% after the light emitting diodes company late Friday reported a net loss of $0.17 per share for its fiscal Q1 ended Nov. 30 compared with a $0.09 per share loss during the same quarter last year while revenue declined 54% from year-ago levels to $719,000 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

Cardtronics (CATM) slid almost 1% after NCR (NCR) Monday confirmed making a $1.74 billion buyout offer for the ATM operator, outbidding a reported rival offer from private-equity investors Apollo Global Management (APO). Cardtronics late last week said it received a $39-per-share acquisition proposal, lifting its stock to a more than 15% gain to close Thursday at $41.08 a share. NCR shares were 1.2% lower this afternoon.

Accenture (ACN) declined fractionally after Monday announcing its acquisition of Brazilian cybersecurity firm Real Protect, extending its managed security presence and capabilities in Latin America. Financial terms were not disclosed.

