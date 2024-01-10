Technology Sector Update for 01/10/2024: XLK, XSD, ETWO, SGH

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) marginally lower and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 1.3%.

E2open (ETWO) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings late Tuesday of $0.04 per diluted share, the same as the projection of three analysts polled by Capital IQ. Revenue for the quarter ended Nov. 30 was $157.5 million, higher than the $154.3 million expected by five analysts surveyed by Capital IQ. The company's shares were up 12% in recent Wednesday premarket activity.

SMART Global (SGH) reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings Tuesday of $0.24 per diluted share, higher than the $0.16 expected by analysts polled by Capital IQ. The company's shares were nearly 11% higher in recent Wednesday premarket activity.

