Technology Sector Update for 01/10/2023: VORB,AZZ,TSM

Technology stocks were edging slightly lower on Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling less than 0.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index 0.2% higher this afternoon.

In company news, Virgin Orbit (VORB) shares tumbled over 13% after saying it failed to reach the target orbit with its first-ever satellite launch attempt overnight from British soil. According to the company, the rocket successfully fired its first stage to reach space but experienced an unspecified anomaly while the second stage was firing, ending the mission prematurely.

AZZ (AZZ) gained 6.6% after reporting non-GAAP net income and sales exceeding Wall Street forecasts and increasing its net income guidance for its fiscal 2023 above analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company is now expecting to earn between $4.05 to $4.25 per share during the 12 months ending Feb. 28, up from its prior outlook looking for $3.80 to $4.00 per share and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $3.89 per share adjusted profit.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) climbed 1.1% after the chipmaker said it generated 192.56 billion New Taiwan dollars ($6.33 billion) in net revenue during December, up from NT$155.38 billion a year earlier.

