Technology Sector Update for 01/10/2023: SNX, TGL, TSM, XLK, SOXX

January 10, 2023 — 09:03 am EST

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.6% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently slipping by 0.7%.

TD SYNNEX (SNX) was climbing past 6% after it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $3.44 per diluted share, up from $2.86 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.92.

Treasure Global (TGL) was up more than 7% after saying it has signed a memorandum of understanding with fintech firm Boost for a potential strategic partnership in Malaysia focused on Boost Credit's digital financing offerings.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was 0.2% higher after it reported net revenue of about 192.56 billion New Taiwan dollars ($6.33 billion) for December, up from NT$155.38 billion a year earlier.

