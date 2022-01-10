Technology
Technology Sector Update for 01/10/2022: ZNGA, TTWO, OCFT, TSM, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires
Technology stocks were declining premarket Monday. Both the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were down more than 1% recently.

Zynga (ZNGA) climbed by more than 47% after Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) announced a deal to acquire the company for $9.86 per share in a cash-stock deal that values the mobile game developer at $12.7 billion.

OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) was up more than 2% after saying it is working with Chengfang Financial Technology to explore the potential applications of certain technologies, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing and big data, in the financial industry.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) was advancing by more than 1% as it reported December revenue of NT$155.38 billion ($5.62 billion), up 32.4% from NT$117.37 billion in the same month last year.

