Technology Sector Update for 01/10/2022: ARQQ,GILT,IMOS

Technology stocks again were weighing on the broader Monday markets, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 1.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 2..09% this afternoon.

In company news, Arqit Quantum (ARQQ) declined nearly 12% after the satellite and terrestrial cybersecurity company said Monday it contracted with the Australian and UK governments to deliver the first phase of their Space Bridge project, with the company and the Australian government, Australia National University and industrial partners to develop plans for Australian supply chain involvement for the company's federal quantrum system project. The agreements also cover planning for long-term funding of the full system, Arqit said.

Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) fell 7% after it said it secured a 12-month extension for its 4G cellular backhaul project managed services contract from an unnamed mobile network operator in Mexico using Gilat's satellite backhaul to deliver 3G and 4G services in regions where terrestrial services are not available.

ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) was sinking 2.4% after the integrated circuits company Monday reported Q4 revenue of 6.79 billion New Taiwan dollars ($244.8 million), up 7.6% over year-ago levels and trailing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting 6.96 billion Taiwan dollars.

