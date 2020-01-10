Technology Sector Update for 01/10/2020: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, NLOK, SNX, PRCP

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: +0.47%

AAPL: +0.38%

IBM: +0.20%

CSCO: +0.21%

GOOG: +0.43%

The top tech stocks were trading higher before markets open on Friday.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Synnex (SNX) gained more than 10%. The company posted non-GAAP earnings per share of $4.26 for Q4, up from $3.69 a year ago, and surpassed the consensus estimate of $3.61 compiled by Capital IQ. Revenue in the recent quarter increased to $6.58 billion from $5.54 billion last year and also exceeded the Street projection of $5.99 billion.

(+) NortonLifeLock (NLOK) added more than 2% after its board of directors declared a special, one-time cash dividend of $12 per common share, returning more than $8 billion of capital to shareholders.

(=) Perception (PRCP) was flat during pre-bell Friday. The company recently said that it has won an order for nine AccuSite optical tracking systems for precision robot guidance and metrology applications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.