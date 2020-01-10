Technology Sector Update for 01/10/2020: INFY,SNX,AEHR

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.10%

AAPL +0.20%

IBM -0.02%

CSCO +0.17%

GOOG +0.89%

Technology stocks were little changed in Friday trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing less than 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 0.5%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Infosys (INFY) gained 2.5% after the Indian information technology company earlier Friday exceeded Wall Street estimates for its net income during its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 31 and also said an internal review found whistle-blower allegations of financial misconduct by some of its executives were without merit. The board audit committee also concluded the company does not need to revise any of its prior financial results, it said.

In other sector news:

(+) Synnex (SNX) climbed over 13% after the networking and data management hardware firm reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and announced plans to split into two publicly traded companies. Synnex Technology Solutions will consist of the company's former IT distribution business while Concentrix will house its customer experience services unit. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 6.7% over current levels to $0.40 per share.

(-) Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) slid 7% after the chip-making inspections company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.02 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Nov. 2, reversing a $0.02 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year and topping Wall Street estimates by $0.01 per share. Revenue grew 16% year-over-year to $6.9 million, also exceeding the $6.5 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.