Technology Sector Update for 01/09/2024: XLK, XSD, HPE, JNPR, ASX

January 09, 2024 — 09:23 am EST

Technology stocks were declining premarket Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 1.3% lower.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is nearing a $13 billion deal to acquire Juniper Networks (JNPR), according to media reports on Monday. Juniper shares were up nearly 22% in recent Tuesday premarket activity while Hewlett-Packard stock was more than 6% lower.

ASE Technology Holding (ASX) said Tuesday its consolidated net revenue came in at 49.91 billion New Taiwan dollars ($1.59 billion) in December, down 8.4% on a sequential basis. ASE shares were down 2% in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

