Technology Sector Update for 01/09/2024: MTCH, HPE, U, ALAR, JNPR

Tech stocks were advancing late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) rising fractionally.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.2%.

In corporate news, Match (MTCH) shares gained 2.5% after The Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Elliott Investment Management built about $1 billion stake in the company.

Alarum Technologies (ALAR) shares spiked almost 10% as it said preliminary data show Q4 revenue is estimated at more than $7 million, up 35% from a year earlier.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is close to a $13 billion deal to buy Juniper Networks (JNPR), according to media reports Monday. Juniper shares jumped almost 22% and Hewlett Packard Enterprise slumped about 8%.

Unity Software (U) fell more than 7% after the company said it's continuing its restructuring efforts and plans to cut its workforce by about 25%.

