Technology Sector Update for 01/09/2024: HPE, JNPR, U, MSFT

January 09, 2024 — 01:42 pm EST

Tech stocks were advancing Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.5%.

In corporate news, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is close to a $13 billion deal to buy Juniper Networks (JNPR), according to media reports Monday. Juniper shares jumped 22% and Hewlett Packard Enterprise slumped about 8%.

Unity Software (U) fell 7.8% after the company said it's continuing its restructuring efforts and plans to cut its workforce by about 25%.

Microsoft's (MSFT) investment in OpenAI is being checked by the European Commission as to whether it might be reviewable under EU merger regulations, the commission said Tuesday. Microsoft was fractionally lower.

