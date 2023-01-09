Technology Sector Update for 01/09/2023: SLAB, AAPL, PL, META

Technology
Technology stocks continue to outpace most other sectors on Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) late Monday rising 1.0% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advancing 1.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) climbed 4% after Wells Fargo raised its price target for the fabless chipmaker's shares by $10 to $155 and also reiterated its overweight rating for the stock.

Apple (AAPL) gained 0.4% amid reports the tech giant exported $2.5 billion of iPhones from India from April 1 through the end of 2022, almost double its total for the prior fiscal year, while contract manufacturers Foxconn and Wistron each shipped over $1 billion of the smartphones over the same period.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) added 1.2% after the global data company said it has completed its acquisition of privately held climate technology firm Salo Sciences.

Meta Platform (META) slipped 0.4%, giving back an earlier gain. The oversight board for its Facebook unit reversed the decision to remove a post written in Farsi in July, concluding the slogan "marg bar Khamenei" should be understood as Down with the Iranian supreme leader rather than a credible threat. It previously removed the post saying it violated rules against inciting violence or physical harm.

