Technology Sector Update for 01/09/2023: DCT, PAYA, NVEI, SPI, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining pre-bell Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.6% higher and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently rising past 1%.

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) was rallying more than 45% after saying it has agreed to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $19 per share in a cash transaction valued at about $2.60 billion.

Paya Holdings (PAYA) was climbing past 24% after Nuvei (NVEI) agreed to buy the company for $9.75 per share, or a total consideration of about $1.30 billion, in an all-cash transaction.

SPI Energy (SPI) was trading over 5% higher after saying its Solar 4 America subsidiary has begun volume production of M10 solar modules from its facility in Sacramento, California.

