Technology Sector Update for 01/09/2023: AAPL,PL,META

Technology stocks were posting large gains on Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advancing 3.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) gained 2.1% amid reports the tech giant exported $2.5 billion of iPhones from India from April 1 through the end of 2022, almost double its total for the previous fiscal year. Contract manufacturers Foxconn and Wistron each shipped over $1 billion of the phones over the final nine months of 2022, while Pegatron is expected to ship about $500 million worth of the devices by end-January.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) added 1.8% after the global data company Monday said it has completed its acquisition of privately held climate technology firm Salo Sciences.

Meta Platform (META) rose 1.1% after the oversight board for the company's Facebook unit Monday reversed the decision to remove a post written in Farsi in July against Iran's supreme leader, concluding the slogan "marg bar Khamenei" should be understood as "Down with Khamenei" rather than a credible threat. Meta originally removed the post saying violated its Violence and Incitement community standard.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.