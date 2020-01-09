Technology Sector Update for 01/09/2020: TUFN, UBER, HPQ, XRX, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +1.11%

AAPL: +1.18%

IBM: +0.44%

CSCO: +0.38%

GOOG: +0.91%

Technology giants were climbing pre-market Thursday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN), which was slumping more than 24% after saying it expects revenue of $29.5 million to $30.1 million in Q4, compared to its previous guidance of $34.0 million to $38.0 million and Capital IQ's consensus estimates of $36.12 million, as it was unable to close a number of deals in North America.

In other sector news:

(+) Uber (UBER) is stopping the upfront ride pricing for its private rides in California and will just provide price estimates instead, in compliance with a recently passed state law, Reuters reported. Uber was up more than 1% recently.

(+) HP (HPQ) again rejected Xerox Holdings' (XRX) takeover over bid. Xerox on Monday said it secured funding for its unsolicited $33 billion takeover bid for HP. However, HP said such "financing does not address the key issue - that Xerox's proposal significantly undervalues HP - and is not a basis for discussion." Both companies were marginally gaining in recent trading.

