Technology Sector Update for 01/09/2020: SOL,SNAP,MDLA,TUFN

Technology stocks still were climbing this afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing more than 0.9% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising over 0.4%, reversing a mid-day decline.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Renesola (SOL) was hanging on to a narrow gain after Thursday saying it has sold the remaining 13 megawatts of the development rights for a solar-energy project in Poland to Warsaw-based Mosty Group for an undisclosed amount. The sold rights are part of the 26 megawatts in project rights Rensola received in November.

In other sector news:

(+) Medallia (MDLA) climbed over 6% after the data-management firm Thursday said it has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification, significantly expanding its reach with US government agencies. The General Services Administration created the FedRAMP program to standardize software and cloud security assessments and maintain continuous monitoring.

(+) Snap (SNAP) rose 3.55% after the photo-sharing application company Thursday received a pair of analyst upgrades at Jefferies and Cowen & Co. Jefferies raised its investment recommendation for the company's stock to buy from hold and also assigned a $21 price target. Cowen increased its rating to Outperform from market perform previous and boosted its price target for Snap shares by $4 to $20 apiece.

(-) Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) slid 24.5% after Thursday cutting its Q4 sales forecast, now expecting revenue in a range $29.5 million to $30.1 million compared with its prior call anticipating between $34.0 million to $38.0 million during the three months ended Dec. 31. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are looking for Tufin to generate $36.12 million in revenue for the final three months of 2019.

