Technology Sector Update for 01/09/2020: SNAP,MDLA,TUFN

Technology stocks were climbing Thursday afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing nearly 0.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was up less than 0.1%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Snap (SNAP) rose more than 5% after the photo-sharing application company Thursday received a pair of analyst upgrades at Jefferies and Cowen & Co. Jefferies raised its investment recommendation for the company's stock to buy from hold and also assigned a $21 price target. Cowen increased its rating to Outperform from market perform previous and boosted its price target for Snap shares by $4 to $20 apiece.

In other sector news:

(+) Medallia (MDLA) climbed 5% after the data-management firm Thursday said it has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification, significantly expanding its reach with US government agencies. The General Services Administration created the FedRAMP program to standardize software and cloud security assessments and maintain continuous monitoring.

(-) Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) slid 23% after Thursday cutting its Q4 sales forecast, now expecting revenue in a range $29.5 million to $30.1 million compared with its prior call anticipating between $34.0 million to $38.0 million during the three months ended Dec. 31. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are looking for Tufin to generate $36.12 million in revenue for the final three months of 2019.

