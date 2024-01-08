Technology Sector Update for 01/08/2024: NVDA, AAPL, LUMN, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.4% higher, and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently inactive.

Nvidia (NVDA) is planning to start production of its H20 artificial intelligence chip that was designed for China in Q2, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Nvidia was more than 1% higher pre-bell.

Apple (AAPL) might be facing a sweeping antitrust case from the US Department of Justice, which is in late stages of an investigation, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple was marginally advancing in recent premarket activity.

Lumen Technologies (LUMN) was slightly higher after saying it has appointed Ashley Haynes-Gaspar as chief revenue officer.

