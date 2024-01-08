News & Insights

Technology
NVDA

Technology Sector Update for 01/08/2024: NVDA, AAPL, LUMN, XLK, XSD

January 08, 2024 — 09:04 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.4% higher, and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently inactive.

Nvidia (NVDA) is planning to start production of its H20 artificial intelligence chip that was designed for China in Q2, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Nvidia was more than 1% higher pre-bell.

Apple (AAPL) might be facing a sweeping antitrust case from the US Department of Justice, which is in late stages of an investigation, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple was marginally advancing in recent premarket activity.

Lumen Technologies (LUMN) was slightly higher after saying it has appointed Ashley Haynes-Gaspar as chief revenue officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
AAPL
LUMN
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.