News & Insights

Technology
AAPL

Technology Sector Update for 01/08/2024: AAPL, NVDA, UPWK

January 08, 2024 — 01:54 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were sharply higher Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 3.1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 3.2%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) gained 1.7% after it said Monday that its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset will go on sale in US physical and online stores on Feb. 2, with pre-orders starting Jan. 19.

Nvidia (NVDA) is planning to start production of its H20 artificial intelligence chip that was designed for China in Q2, Reuters reported Monday. Its shares jumped 5%.

Upwork (UPWK) soared past 10% after Jefferies upgraded the company's stock to buy from hold and raised its price target to $20 from $13.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
NVDA
UPWK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.