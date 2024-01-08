Technology Sector Update for 01/08/2024: AAPL, NVDA, UPWK

Tech stocks were sharply higher Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 3.1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 3.2%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) gained 1.7% after it said Monday that its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset will go on sale in US physical and online stores on Feb. 2, with pre-orders starting Jan. 19.

Nvidia (NVDA) is planning to start production of its H20 artificial intelligence chip that was designed for China in Q2, Reuters reported Monday. Its shares jumped 5%.

Upwork (UPWK) soared past 10% after Jefferies upgraded the company's stock to buy from hold and raised its price target to $20 from $13.

