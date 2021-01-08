Technology Sector Update for 01/08/2021: ST, MU, TSM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were trading higher pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was advancing by 0.31% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently gaining 1.06% in value.

Sensata Technologies (ST) was climbing past 7% after the company raised its Q4 revenue guidance to between $902 million and $907 million, from its prior guidance of $810 to $850 million, due to "increased and sustained" business activity in Q4.

Micron Technology (MU) was almost 4% higher after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.78, up from $0.48 in the same period a year earlier. That result exceeded the $0.69 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) was advancing by more than 2% after reporting revenue of TWD117.37 billion in December, an increase of 13.6% from TWD103.31 billion in the same month last year.

