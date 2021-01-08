Technology Sector Update for 01/08/2021: CRNC,GSAT,NOK,NEWR,VVPR

Technology stocks rebounded Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday rising 0.6% and retracing most of their morning advance, although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was falling 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Cerence (CRNC) dropped 8.5% after Evercore lowered its rating for the artificial intelligence and software firm to in-line from outperform previously and also assigned a $105 price target for Cerence shares.

VivoPower International (VVPR) declined almost 14% after the solar energy company Friday said it refinanced a $23.3 million loan owed one of its major shareholders, AWN Holdings Ltd, extending the due date by over four years until June 30, 2026, and reducing the effective interest rate by 320 basis points to 8.8% per year.

To the upside, Globalstar (GSAT) rose as much as 56% on Friday after the mobile satellite services company and partner company Nokia (NOK) secured a deal with Tideworks Technology to deploy Globalstar's Band 53 spectrum at the port of Seattle, marking the second collaboration between Globalstar and Nokia at a US port.

New Relic (NEWR) climbed 16% after the software-as-a-service company said it is expecting FY21 revenue and annual recurring revenue to exceed the high end of its guidance for the 12 months ending March 31. The company will release its fiscal Q3 financial results on Feb. 4.

