Technology Sector Update for 01/08/2020: SONO, GOOG, GOOGL, TIVO, SQ, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, IBM

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.72%

AAPL: -0.18%

IBM: +0.16%

CSCO: -0.82%

GOOG: -0.15%

Top technology stocks were mostly lower pre-market Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(-) Sonos (SONO), which was declining more than 2% amid media reports that the company has filed suit against Google (GOOG, GOOGL) for allegedly infringing on five of the company's patents for speaker technologies.

(+) TiVo (TIVO) was up more than 3% after it unveiled TiVo Stream 4K, which will be used to stream with live TV and Cloud DVR from the Sling TV app.

In other sector news:

(+) Square (SQ) was slightly gaining after saying it will begin charging a 1.5% transfer fee for instant and same-day transfers from a customer's Square balance to their bank account.

