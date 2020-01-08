Technology Sector Update for 01/08/2020: ADSK,DIOD,LSC,RADA

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +1.55%

AAPL +1.37%

IBM +0.86%

CSCO +0.09%

GOOG +1.17%

Technology stocks were extending their mid-week advance, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 Wednesday climbing nearly 1.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was posting a more than 0.3% gain.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Autodesk (ADSK) was overcoming its early weakness, climbing nearly 1% in more recent trade, after the design and construction management software firm late Tuesday priced a $500 million public offering of 2.85% senior unsecured notes due January 2030. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including buying back $450 million of the company's 3.125% notes maturing in June.

In other sector news:

(+) Diodes (DIOD) climbed more than 1% on Wednesday after the semiconductor componets company Wednesday said it now expects to close on its proposed purchase Lite-On Semiconductor (LSC) during the second half of 2020 instead of its orginal forecast expecting a Q2 conclusion when regulators in China and Taiwan required a "normal filing" process rather the more streamlined procedures Diodes followed in its initial submission.

(-) Rada Electronics Industries (RADA) dropped nearly 7% after the Israeli avionics and defense technology company Wednesday priced a $22 million public offering of more than 4.19 million ordinary shares at $5.25 apiece, marking a 19% discount to Tuesday's closing price for the stock. It plans to use net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.